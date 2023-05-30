THROUGH MAY 29
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bichette Tor
|55
|236
|78
|33
|.331
|Y.Díaz TB
|46
|169
|54
|37
|.320
|Yoshida Bos
|46
|179
|56
|28
|.313
|Hays Bal
|50
|180
|56
|27
|.311
|Urshela LAA
|52
|186
|57
|19
|.306
|Rizzo NYY
|53
|204
|62
|30
|.304
|Judge NYY
|45
|162
|49
|39
|.302
|Franco TB
|55
|218
|65
|35
|.298
|Arozarena TB
|54
|192
|57
|35
|.297
|Semien Tex
|54
|223
|66
|48
|.296
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 14; A.García, Texas, 14; Devers, Boston, 13; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 12; Perez, Kansas City, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Jung, Texas, 12.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 48; Devers, Boston, 46; Semien, Texas, 44; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 40; Mullins, Baltimore, 39; Vaughn, Chicago, 39; 4 tied at 38.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 7-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 7-2; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 7-3; Cole, New York, 6-0; Javier, Houston, 6-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; Kikuchi, Toronto, 6-2; 3 tied at 5-1.
