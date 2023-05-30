THROUGH MAY 29

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Bichette Tor552367833.331
Y.Díaz TB461695437.320
Yoshida Bos461795628.313
Hays Bal501805627.311
Urshela LAA521865719.306
Rizzo NYY532046230.304
Judge NYY451624939.302
Franco TB552186535.298
Arozarena TB541925735.297
Semien Tex542236648.296

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 14; A.García, Texas, 14; Devers, Boston, 13; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 12; Perez, Kansas City, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Jung, Texas, 12.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 48; Devers, Boston, 46; Semien, Texas, 44; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 40; Mullins, Baltimore, 39; Vaughn, Chicago, 39; 4 tied at 38.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 7-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 7-2; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 7-3; Cole, New York, 6-0; Javier, Houston, 6-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; Kikuchi, Toronto, 6-2; 3 tied at 5-1.

