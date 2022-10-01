THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|141
|537
|169
|85
|.315
|Judge NYY
|153
|556
|174
|131
|.313
|Bogaerts Bos
|147
|547
|168
|83
|.307
|Alvarez Hou
|130
|452
|138
|93
|.305
|J.Abreu ChW
|154
|592
|180
|84
|.304
|Benintendi NYY
|126
|461
|140
|54
|.304
|Giménez Cle
|142
|476
|144
|65
|.303
|Kwan Cle
|143
|547
|165
|88
|.302
|N.Lowe Tex
|151
|577
|174
|71
|.302
|Y.Díaz TB
|135
|470
|139
|71
|.296
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 61; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Santander, Baltimore, 33; Rizzo, New York, 32; Seager, Texas, 32; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 31; 3 tied at 29.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 130; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 122; Tucker, Houston, 104; A.García, Texas, 98; Alvarez, Houston, 96; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 95; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 94; Bichette, Toronto, 93; Bregman, Houston, 92; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 89.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 17-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 16-6; Manoah, Toronto, 16-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15-8; Quantrill, Cleveland, 14-5; Taillon, New York, 14-5; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; L.Garcia, Houston, 14-8; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; Cole, New York, 13-7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.