THROUGH JUNE 1
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bichette Tor
|58
|248
|83
|34
|.335
|Yoshida Bos
|48
|186
|58
|31
|.312
|Hays Bal
|50
|180
|56
|27
|.311
|Y.Díaz TB
|47
|174
|54
|37
|.310
|Urshela LAA
|55
|197
|61
|21
|.310
|Rizzo NYY
|53
|204
|62
|30
|.304
|Merrifield Tor
|51
|187
|56
|28
|.299
|Franco TB
|55
|218
|65
|35
|.298
|Judge NYY
|47
|168
|50
|41
|.298
|Arozarena TB
|55
|195
|58
|35
|.297
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 15; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15; A.García, Texas, 14; Devers, Boston, 13; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; 4 tied at 12.
Runs Batted In
Alvarez, Houston, 50; A.García, Texas, 49; Devers, Boston, 48; Semien, Texas, 44; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 40; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 40; 5 tied at 39.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 7-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 7-2; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 7-3; Cole, New York, 6-0; J.Gray, Texas, 6-1; Javier, Houston, 6-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; Kikuchi, Toronto, 6-2.
