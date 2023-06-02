THROUGH JUNE 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Bichette Tor582488334.335
Yoshida Bos481865831.312
Hays Bal501805627.311
Y.Díaz TB471745437.310
Urshela LAA551976121.310
Rizzo NYY532046230.304
Merrifield Tor511875628.299
Franco TB552186535.298
Judge NYY471685041.298
Arozarena TB551955835.297

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 15; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15; A.García, Texas, 14; Devers, Boston, 13; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; 4 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

Alvarez, Houston, 50; A.García, Texas, 49; Devers, Boston, 48; Semien, Texas, 44; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 40; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 40; 5 tied at 39.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 7-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 7-2; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 7-3; Cole, New York, 6-0; J.Gray, Texas, 6-1; Javier, Houston, 6-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; Kikuchi, Toronto, 6-2.

