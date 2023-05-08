THROUGH MAY 7

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia311124712.420
T.Estrada SF321274423.346
Acuña Jr. Atl351364630.338
E.Díaz Col321023412.333
Goldschmidt StL341344322.321
Friedl Cin341133611.319
Carroll Ari321083422.315
Marsh Phi331023218.314
Gurriel Jr. Ari301133521.310
Nimmo NYM341263920.310

Home Runs

Muncy, Los Angeles, 12; Wisdom, Chicago, 11; Alonso, New York, 11; Olson, Atlanta, 10; Murphy, Atlanta, 9; Tellez, Milwaukee, 9; Albies, Atlanta, 9; Outman, Los Angeles, 8; C.Walker, Arizona, 8; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 8.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 29; Muncy, Los Angeles, 28; Murphy, Atlanta, 28; Olson, Atlanta, 27; C.Walker, Arizona, 26; Albies, Atlanta, 26; Lindor, New York, 25; Bohm, Philadelphia, 25; 3 tied at 23.

Pitching

Steele, Chicago, 5-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 5-2; Strider, Atlanta, 4-0; Keller, Pittsburgh, 4-1; Gallen, Arizona, 4-1; May, Los Angeles, 4-1; Senga, New York, 4-1; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 4-3; Velasquez, Pittsburgh, 4-3; Elder, Atlanta, 3-0.

