THROUGH MAY 7
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|31
|112
|47
|12
|.420
|T.Estrada SF
|32
|127
|44
|23
|.346
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|35
|136
|46
|30
|.338
|E.Díaz Col
|32
|102
|34
|12
|.333
|Goldschmidt StL
|34
|134
|43
|22
|.321
|Friedl Cin
|34
|113
|36
|11
|.319
|Carroll Ari
|32
|108
|34
|22
|.315
|Marsh Phi
|33
|102
|32
|18
|.314
|Gurriel Jr. Ari
|30
|113
|35
|21
|.310
|Nimmo NYM
|34
|126
|39
|20
|.310
Home Runs
Muncy, Los Angeles, 12; Wisdom, Chicago, 11; Alonso, New York, 11; Olson, Atlanta, 10; Murphy, Atlanta, 9; Tellez, Milwaukee, 9; Albies, Atlanta, 9; Outman, Los Angeles, 8; C.Walker, Arizona, 8; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 8.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 29; Muncy, Los Angeles, 28; Murphy, Atlanta, 28; Olson, Atlanta, 27; C.Walker, Arizona, 26; Albies, Atlanta, 26; Lindor, New York, 25; Bohm, Philadelphia, 25; 3 tied at 23.
Pitching
Steele, Chicago, 5-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 5-2; Strider, Atlanta, 4-0; Keller, Pittsburgh, 4-1; Gallen, Arizona, 4-1; May, Los Angeles, 4-1; Senga, New York, 4-1; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 4-3; Velasquez, Pittsburgh, 4-3; Elder, Atlanta, 3-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.