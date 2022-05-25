THROUGH MAY 24
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|J.Martinez Bos
|34
|134
|49
|23
|.366
|Anderson ChW
|36
|148
|54
|23
|.365
|Arraez Min
|35
|113
|40
|18
|.354
|Devers Bos
|42
|175
|59
|30
|.337
|France Sea
|44
|176
|58
|18
|.330
|Trout LAA
|39
|137
|45
|35
|.328
|Benintendi KC
|42
|153
|50
|13
|.327
|Bogaerts Bos
|41
|155
|50
|26
|.323
|Judge NYY
|41
|156
|49
|35
|.314
|Peña Hou
|38
|133
|39
|21
|.293
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Devers, Boston, 10; 5 tied at 9.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 43; Stanton, New York, 35; Judge, New York, 34; Story, Boston, 33; France, Seattle, 31; Tucker, Houston, 29; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 28; Walsh, Los Angeles, 27; 4 tied at 26.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 6-1; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 5-2; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; 5 tied at 4-1.
