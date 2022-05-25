THROUGH MAY 24

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
J.Martinez Bos341344923.366
Anderson ChW361485423.365
Arraez Min351134018.354
Devers Bos421755930.337
France Sea441765818.330
Trout LAA391374535.328
Benintendi KC421535013.327
Bogaerts Bos411555026.323
Judge NYY411564935.314
Peña Hou381333921.293

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Devers, Boston, 10; 5 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 43; Stanton, New York, 35; Judge, New York, 34; Story, Boston, 33; France, Seattle, 31; Tucker, Houston, 29; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 28; Walsh, Los Angeles, 27; 4 tied at 26.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 6-1; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 5-2; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; 5 tied at 4-1.

