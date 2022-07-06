THROUGH JULY 5
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|74
|272
|94
|46
|.346
|Devers Bos
|78
|318
|104
|57
|.327
|Bogaerts Bos
|77
|286
|91
|48
|.318
|France Sea
|70
|275
|87
|32
|.316
|Kirk Tor
|72
|226
|71
|40
|.314
|Alvarez Hou
|71
|252
|79
|53
|.313
|Benintendi KC
|78
|294
|92
|31
|.313
|J.Martinez Bos
|70
|276
|86
|46
|.312
|Cabrera Det
|69
|250
|77
|18
|.308
|Giménez Cle
|69
|225
|67
|27
|.298
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Buxton, Minnesota, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Stanton, New York, 20; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; Devers, Boston, 17; 4 tied at 16.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Judge, New York, 60; Alvarez, Houston, 58; Tucker, Houston, 56; Story, Boston, 54; Stanton, New York, 53; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 53; Rizzo, New York, 52; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 51; A.García, Texas, 51.
Pitching
Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; Manoah, Toronto, 9-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-6; M.Pérez, Texas, 7-2; Cole, New York, 7-2; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2.
