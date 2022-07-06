THROUGH JULY 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min742729446.346
Devers Bos7831810457.327
Bogaerts Bos772869148.318
France Sea702758732.316
Kirk Tor722267140.314
Alvarez Hou712527953.313
Benintendi KC782949231.313
J.Martinez Bos702768646.312
Cabrera Det692507718.308
Giménez Cle692256727.298

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Buxton, Minnesota, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Stanton, New York, 20; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; Devers, Boston, 17; 4 tied at 16.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Judge, New York, 60; Alvarez, Houston, 58; Tucker, Houston, 56; Story, Boston, 54; Stanton, New York, 53; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 53; Rizzo, New York, 52; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 51; A.García, Texas, 51.

Pitching

Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; Manoah, Toronto, 9-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-6; M.Pérez, Texas, 7-2; Cole, New York, 7-2; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you