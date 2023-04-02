THROUGH APRIL 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Franco TB31173.636
A.García Tex2853.625
Vázquez Min2740.571
Duvall Bos31486.571
M.Chapman Tor31262.500
Ward LAA31473.500
Grossman Tex2632.500
Devers Bos31574.467
Hays Bal31363.462
Buxton Min31363.462

Home Runs

Garver, Texas, 2; K.Hernández, Boston, 2; Gallo, Minnesota, 2; Stanton, New York, 2; Judge, New York, 2; Mullins, Baltimore, 2; Duvall, Boston, 2; Moncada, Chicago, 2; 17 tied at 1.

Runs Batted In

Duvall, Boston, 8; Mullins, Baltimore, 7; Garver, Texas, 6; O'Hoppe, Los Angeles, 6; Kwan, Cleveland, 6; Grossman, Texas, 5; Alvarez, Houston, 5; Siri, Tampa Bay, 5; 9 tied at 4.

Pitching

24 tied at 1-0.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

