THROUGH APRIL 1
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Franco TB
|3
|11
|7
|3
|.636
|A.García Tex
|2
|8
|5
|3
|.625
|Vázquez Min
|2
|7
|4
|0
|.571
|Duvall Bos
|3
|14
|8
|6
|.571
|M.Chapman Tor
|3
|12
|6
|2
|.500
|Ward LAA
|3
|14
|7
|3
|.500
|Grossman Tex
|2
|6
|3
|2
|.500
|Devers Bos
|3
|15
|7
|4
|.467
|Hays Bal
|3
|13
|6
|3
|.462
|Buxton Min
|3
|13
|6
|3
|.462
Home Runs
Garver, Texas, 2; K.Hernández, Boston, 2; Gallo, Minnesota, 2; Stanton, New York, 2; Judge, New York, 2; Mullins, Baltimore, 2; Duvall, Boston, 2; Moncada, Chicago, 2; 17 tied at 1.
Runs Batted In
Duvall, Boston, 8; Mullins, Baltimore, 7; Garver, Texas, 6; O'Hoppe, Los Angeles, 6; Kwan, Cleveland, 6; Grossman, Texas, 5; Alvarez, Houston, 5; Siri, Tampa Bay, 5; 9 tied at 4.
Pitching
24 tied at 1-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.