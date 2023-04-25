THROUGH APRIL 24

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
M.Chapman Tor23863115.360
Arozarena TB23893118.348
Kelenic Sea21732511.342
Guerrero Jr. Tor24943117.330
Dubón Hou20852818.329
Bichette Tor241023313.324
Trout LAA21822616.317
Franco TB23922913.315
Y.Díaz TB22832619.313
Verdugo Bos25993119.313

Home Runs

Devers, Boston, 9; Kelenic, Seattle, 7; A.García, Texas, 7; 9 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 27; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 24; Devers, Boston, 24; Semien, Texas, 22; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 20; Mullins, Baltimore, 19; Tucker, Houston, 19; M.Chapman, Toronto, 18; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 18.

Pitching

Ryan, Minnesota, 5-0; Cole, New York, 4-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 4-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 4-0; S.Gray, Minnesota, 3-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 3-0; Houck, Boston, 3-0; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Bradley, Tampa Bay, 3-0.

