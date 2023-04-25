THROUGH APRIL 24
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Chapman Tor
|23
|86
|31
|15
|.360
|Arozarena TB
|23
|89
|31
|18
|.348
|Kelenic Sea
|21
|73
|25
|11
|.342
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|24
|94
|31
|17
|.330
|Dubón Hou
|20
|85
|28
|18
|.329
|Bichette Tor
|24
|102
|33
|13
|.324
|Trout LAA
|21
|82
|26
|16
|.317
|Franco TB
|23
|92
|29
|13
|.315
|Y.Díaz TB
|22
|83
|26
|19
|.313
|Verdugo Bos
|25
|99
|31
|19
|.313
Home Runs
Devers, Boston, 9; Kelenic, Seattle, 7; A.García, Texas, 7; 9 tied at 6.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 27; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 24; Devers, Boston, 24; Semien, Texas, 22; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 20; Mullins, Baltimore, 19; Tucker, Houston, 19; M.Chapman, Toronto, 18; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 18.
Pitching
Ryan, Minnesota, 5-0; Cole, New York, 4-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 4-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 4-0; S.Gray, Minnesota, 3-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 3-0; Houck, Boston, 3-0; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Bradley, Tampa Bay, 3-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.