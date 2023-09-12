THROUGH SEPTEMBER 11

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia13854018864.348
Freeman LAD143567190117.335
Acuña Jr. Atl145589196132.333
Bellinger ChC11443813986.317
Betts LAD135524164119.313
Harper Phi11141112273.297
Harris II Atl12243912969.294
Stott Phi13753215374.288
Willi.Contreras Mil12347313374.281
Olson Atl145548154116.281

Home Runs

Olson, Atlanta, 51; Alonso, New York, 44; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 43; Betts, Los Angeles, 39; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 37; Muncy, Los Angeles, 35; Soler, Miami, 35; Ozuna, Atlanta, 34; Riley, Atlanta, 34; C.Walker, Arizona, 30.

Runs Batted In

Olson, Atlanta, 128; Alonso, New York, 105; Betts, Los Angeles, 103; Muncy, Los Angeles, 97; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 97; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 94; Albies, Atlanta, 93; C.Walker, Arizona, 91; Freeman, Los Angeles, 91; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 90.

Pitching

Steele, Chicago, 16-3; Strider, Atlanta, 16-5; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 15-5; Gallen, Arizona, 15-7; Morton, Atlanta, 14-11; Snell, San Diego, 13-9; Elder, Atlanta, 12-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-4; F.Peralta, Milwaukee, 12-8; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 12-9.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you