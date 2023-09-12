THROUGH SEPTEMBER 11
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|138
|540
|188
|64
|.348
|Freeman LAD
|143
|567
|190
|117
|.335
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|145
|589
|196
|132
|.333
|Bellinger ChC
|114
|438
|139
|86
|.317
|Betts LAD
|135
|524
|164
|119
|.313
|Harper Phi
|111
|411
|122
|73
|.297
|Harris II Atl
|122
|439
|129
|69
|.294
|Stott Phi
|137
|532
|153
|74
|.288
|Willi.Contreras Mil
|123
|473
|133
|74
|.281
|Olson Atl
|145
|548
|154
|116
|.281
Home Runs
Olson, Atlanta, 51; Alonso, New York, 44; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 43; Betts, Los Angeles, 39; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 37; Muncy, Los Angeles, 35; Soler, Miami, 35; Ozuna, Atlanta, 34; Riley, Atlanta, 34; C.Walker, Arizona, 30.
Runs Batted In
Olson, Atlanta, 128; Alonso, New York, 105; Betts, Los Angeles, 103; Muncy, Los Angeles, 97; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 97; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 94; Albies, Atlanta, 93; C.Walker, Arizona, 91; Freeman, Los Angeles, 91; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 90.
Pitching
Steele, Chicago, 16-3; Strider, Atlanta, 16-5; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 15-5; Gallen, Arizona, 15-7; Morton, Atlanta, 14-11; Snell, San Diego, 13-9; Elder, Atlanta, 12-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-4; F.Peralta, Milwaukee, 12-8; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 12-9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.