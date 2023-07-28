THROUGH JULY 27

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Y.Díaz TB8632710460.318
Bichette Tor10343813949.317
Yoshida Bos8934811053.316
J.Naylor Cle9334910841.309
Merrifield Tor9534810648.305
Tucker Hou10136511158.304
Ohtani LAA10238611680.301
Hays Bal913369947.295
Turner Bos9837410865.289
J.Ramírez Cle10039611464.288

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 39; Robert Jr., Chicago, 29; Burger, Chicago, 25; Devers, Boston, 25; A.García, Texas, 25; Siri, Tampa Bay, 20; Jung, Texas, 20; Judge, New York, 19; 3 tied at 18.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 84; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 81; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 79; Devers, Boston, 76; Heim, Texas, 70; Tucker, Houston, 69; Turner, Boston, 66; Bregman, Houston, 66; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 65; Semien, Texas, 63.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 11-6; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Bassitt, Toronto, 10-5; Cole, New York, 9-2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-5; Gibson, Baltimore, 9-6; Ryan, Minnesota, 9-7; Kirby, Seattle, 9-8.

