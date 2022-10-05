THROUGH OCTOBER 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min14454717388.316
Judge NYY157570177133.311
Bogaerts Bos15055717184.307
Alvarez Hou13547014495.306
J.Abreu ChW15760118385.304
Benintendi NYY12646114054.304
N.Lowe Tex15759317974.302
Altuve Hou141527158103.300
Kwan Cle14756316889.298
Giménez Cle14649114666.297

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 62; Trout, Los Angeles, 40; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Santander, Baltimore, 33; Seager, Texas, 33; Rizzo, New York, 32; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 32; Stanton, New York, 31; Suárez, Seattle, 31.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 131; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 126; Tucker, Houston, 107; A.García, Texas, 101; Alvarez, Houston, 97; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 97; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Bregman, Houston, 93; Bichette, Toronto, 93; 2 tied at 89.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 18-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 17-6; Manoah, Toronto, 16-7; Quantrill, Cleveland, 15-5; L.Garcia, Houston, 15-8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15-9; Taillon, New York, 14-5; Cease, Chicago, 14-8; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; 4 tied at 13-8.

