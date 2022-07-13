THROUGH JULY 12

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min7929110151.347
Devers Bos8132810759.326
Benintendi KC8631810036.314
J.Martinez Bos763009450.313
Kirk Tor782477741.312
Bogaerts Bos843129751.311
Alvarez Hou752688257.306
France Sea742918932.306
Gurriel Jr. Tor792858735.305
Y.Díaz TB792678139.303

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 30; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Stanton, New York, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Seager, Texas, 21; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 68; Judge, New York, 65; Alvarez, Houston, 60; Tucker, Houston, 60; Story, Boston, 58; Stanton, New York, 56; Rizzo, New York, 56; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 54; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 54; 3 tied at 51.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 11-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Manoah, Toronto, 9-4; Cole, New York, 8-2; Urquidy, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 8-3; 3 tied at 8-4.

