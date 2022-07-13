THROUGH JULY 12
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|79
|291
|101
|51
|.347
|Devers Bos
|81
|328
|107
|59
|.326
|Benintendi KC
|86
|318
|100
|36
|.314
|J.Martinez Bos
|76
|300
|94
|50
|.313
|Kirk Tor
|78
|247
|77
|41
|.312
|Bogaerts Bos
|84
|312
|97
|51
|.311
|Alvarez Hou
|75
|268
|82
|57
|.306
|France Sea
|74
|291
|89
|32
|.306
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|79
|285
|87
|35
|.305
|Y.Díaz TB
|79
|267
|81
|39
|.303
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 30; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Stanton, New York, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Seager, Texas, 21; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 68; Judge, New York, 65; Alvarez, Houston, 60; Tucker, Houston, 60; Story, Boston, 58; Stanton, New York, 56; Rizzo, New York, 56; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 54; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 54; 3 tied at 51.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 11-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Manoah, Toronto, 9-4; Cole, New York, 8-2; Urquidy, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 8-3; 3 tied at 8-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.