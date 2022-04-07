THROUGH APRIL 6
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Kwan Cle
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.500
|Straw Cle
|1
|4
|2
|1
|.500
|Merrifield KC
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.250
|Witt Jr. KC
|1
|4
|1
|1
|.250
|Benintendi KC
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.250
|Giménez Cle
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.250
|Rosario Cle
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.250
|Reyes Cle
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.250
|Ramírez Cle
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.250
|Perez KC
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.000
Home Runs
.
Runs Batted In
Lopez, Kansas City, 1; Benintendi, Kansas City, 1; Ramírez, Cleveland, 1; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 1.
Pitching
Barlow, Kansas City, 1-0.
