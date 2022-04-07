THROUGH APRIL 6

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Kwan Cle1210.500
Straw Cle1421.500
Merrifield KC1410.250
Witt Jr. KC1411.250
Benintendi KC1410.250
Giménez Cle1410.250
Rosario Cle1410.250
Reyes Cle1410.250
Ramírez Cle1410.250
Perez KC1400.000

Home Runs

.

Runs Batted In

Lopez, Kansas City, 1; Benintendi, Kansas City, 1; Ramírez, Cleveland, 1; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 1.

Pitching

Barlow, Kansas City, 1-0.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

