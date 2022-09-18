THROUGH SEPTEMBER 17
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|131
|497
|157
|80
|.316
|Bogaerts Bos
|136
|508
|160
|81
|.315
|Judge NYY
|141
|520
|162
|119
|.312
|J.Abreu ChW
|145
|557
|172
|82
|.309
|N.Lowe Tex
|141
|536
|165
|67
|.308
|Benintendi NYY
|126
|461
|140
|54
|.304
|Alvarez Hou
|121
|422
|128
|89
|.303
|Giménez Cle
|132
|438
|131
|59
|.299
|Y.Díaz TB
|132
|461
|136
|69
|.295
|Kirk Tor
|126
|424
|125
|56
|.295
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 57; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Seager, Texas, 31; Rizzo, New York, 30; 4 tied at 28.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 123; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 112; Tucker, Houston, 99; A.García, Texas, 92; Alvarez, Houston, 89; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 89; Bichette, Toronto, 88; Bregman, Houston, 85; Suárez, Seattle, 84; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 84.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 17-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 15-5; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; Taillon, New York, 13-5; Urquidy, Houston, 13-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13-8; Quantrill, Cleveland, 12-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 12-5; 2 tied at 12-6.
