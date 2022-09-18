THROUGH SEPTEMBER 17

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min13149715780.316
Bogaerts Bos13650816081.315
Judge NYY141520162119.312
J.Abreu ChW14555717282.309
N.Lowe Tex14153616567.308
Benintendi NYY12646114054.304
Alvarez Hou12142212889.303
Giménez Cle13243813159.299
Y.Díaz TB13246113669.295
Kirk Tor12642412556.295

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 57; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Seager, Texas, 31; Rizzo, New York, 30; 4 tied at 28.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 123; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 112; Tucker, Houston, 99; A.García, Texas, 92; Alvarez, Houston, 89; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 89; Bichette, Toronto, 88; Bregman, Houston, 85; Suárez, Seattle, 84; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 84.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 17-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 15-5; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; Taillon, New York, 13-5; Urquidy, Houston, 13-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13-8; Quantrill, Cleveland, 12-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 12-5; 2 tied at 12-6.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you