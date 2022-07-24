THROUGH JULY 23
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|93
|352
|118
|68
|.335
|Freeman LAD
|93
|364
|118
|64
|.324
|T.Turner LAD
|93
|376
|115
|56
|.306
|Bell Was
|95
|348
|106
|49
|.305
|Hoerner ChC
|80
|287
|86
|32
|.300
|Iglesias Col
|80
|296
|89
|32
|.301
|M.Machado SD
|85
|322
|96
|57
|.298
|McNeil NYM
|82
|283
|84
|39
|.297
|Cron Col
|93
|359
|105
|57
|.292
|Arenado StL
|91
|345
|102
|42
|.296
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 30; Riley, Atlanta, 28; Alonso, New York, 24; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 24; Betts, Los Angeles, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 22; Cron, Colorado, 22; Adames, Milwaukee, 20; Soto, Washington, 20; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 78; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 77; Cron, Colorado, 70; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 69; Lindor, New York, 66; Riley, Atlanta, 63; Olson, Atlanta, 62; Freeman, Los Angeles, 61; Arenado, St. Louis, 59; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 59.
Pitching
Wright, Atlanta, 12-4; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 10-1; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Webb, San Francisco, 9-3; Alcantara, Miami, 9-4; Darvish, San Diego, 9-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 9-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 9-6.
