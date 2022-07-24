THROUGH JULY 23

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Goldschmidt StL9335211868.335
Freeman LAD9336411864.324
T.Turner LAD9337611556.306
Bell Was9534810649.305
Hoerner ChC802878632.300
Iglesias Col802968932.301
M.Machado SD853229657.298
McNeil NYM822838439.297
Cron Col9335910557.292
Arenado StL9134510242.296

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 30; Riley, Atlanta, 28; Alonso, New York, 24; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 24; Betts, Los Angeles, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 22; Cron, Colorado, 22; Adames, Milwaukee, 20; Soto, Washington, 20; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 78; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 77; Cron, Colorado, 70; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 69; Lindor, New York, 66; Riley, Atlanta, 63; Olson, Atlanta, 62; Freeman, Los Angeles, 61; Arenado, St. Louis, 59; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 59.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 12-4; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 10-1; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Webb, San Francisco, 9-3; Alcantara, Miami, 9-4; Darvish, San Diego, 9-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 9-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 9-6.

