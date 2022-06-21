THROUGH JUNE 20

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min582057437.361
J.Martinez Bos582277639.335
Bogaerts Bos662478241.332
Vaughn ChW481826022.330
Devers Bos672708953.330
France Sea672648330.314
Alvarez Hou592126641.311
Kirk Tor581795530.307
J.Ramírez Cle602266941.305
Judge NYY652497555.301

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Rizzo, New York, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 18; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Seager, Texas, 15; Stanton, New York, 14.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 50; Rizzo, New York, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 47; Story, Boston, 45; A.García, Texas, 45; France, Seattle, 44; Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Devers, Boston, 43; 2 tied at 42.

Pitching

Taillon, New York, 8-1; Manoah, Toronto, 8-2; Verlander, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; Pivetta, Boston, 7-5; Cole, New York, 6-1; 2 tied at 6-2.

