THROUGH JUNE 20
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|58
|205
|74
|37
|.361
|J.Martinez Bos
|58
|227
|76
|39
|.335
|Bogaerts Bos
|66
|247
|82
|41
|.332
|Vaughn ChW
|48
|182
|60
|22
|.330
|Devers Bos
|67
|270
|89
|53
|.330
|France Sea
|67
|264
|83
|30
|.314
|Alvarez Hou
|59
|212
|66
|41
|.311
|Kirk Tor
|58
|179
|55
|30
|.307
|J.Ramírez Cle
|60
|226
|69
|41
|.305
|Judge NYY
|65
|249
|75
|55
|.301
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Rizzo, New York, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 18; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Seager, Texas, 15; Stanton, New York, 14.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 50; Rizzo, New York, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 47; Story, Boston, 45; A.García, Texas, 45; France, Seattle, 44; Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Devers, Boston, 43; 2 tied at 42.
Pitching
Taillon, New York, 8-1; Manoah, Toronto, 8-2; Verlander, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; Pivetta, Boston, 7-5; Cole, New York, 6-1; 2 tied at 6-2.
