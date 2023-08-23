THROUGH AUGUST 22

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Y.Díaz TB10842113877.328
Bichette Tor10946414853.319
Ohtani LAA12546214196.305
Tucker Hou12345013371.296
Yoshida Bos11143412861.295
Merrifield Tor11744513158.294
Turner Bos11343512672.290
Franco TB11244212465.281
Hays Bal11141011557.280
Witt Jr. KC12651414473.280

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 33; A.García, Texas, 31; Devers, Boston, 29; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 26; Burger, Miami, 25; Tucker, Houston, 25; 4 tied at 24.

Runs Batted In

Tucker, Houston, 94; A.García, Texas, 93; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 91; Devers, Boston, 85; Bregman, Houston, 82; Turner, Boston, 81; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 81; Suárez, Seattle, 80; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 80; 2 tied at 79.

Pitching

Eflin, Tampa Bay, 13-7; Bassitt, Toronto, 12-6; Gibson, Baltimore, 12-7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 11-5; Kremer, Baltimore, 11-5; Cole, New York, 10-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-5; L.Castillo, Seattle, 10-7.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you