THROUGH JULY 31

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Bichette Tor10644914450.321
Y.Díaz TB9134410963.317
J.Naylor Cle9636011041.306
Ohtani LAA10639812181.304
Yoshida Bos9336211054.304
Tucker Hou10638611659.301
Merrifield Tor9936711049.300
J.Ramírez Cle10441011967.290
Turner Bos10239111266.286
N.Lowe Tex10641111769.285

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 39; Robert Jr., Chicago, 29; A.García, Texas, 26; Burger, Miami, 25; Devers, Boston, 25; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 21; Judge, New York, 20; Siri, Tampa Bay, 20; Jung, Texas, 20; 2 tied at 19.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 85; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 81; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 79; Devers, Boston, 76; Tucker, Houston, 74; Turner, Boston, 71; Heim, Texas, 70; Bregman, Houston, 69; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 66; Semien, Texas, 66.

Pitching

Eflin, Tampa Bay, 12-6; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Gibson, Baltimore, 10-6; Bassitt, Toronto, 10-6; Cole, New York, 9-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 9-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-5; 2 tied at 9-7.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you