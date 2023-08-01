THROUGH JULY 31
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bichette Tor
|106
|449
|144
|50
|.321
|Y.Díaz TB
|91
|344
|109
|63
|.317
|J.Naylor Cle
|96
|360
|110
|41
|.306
|Ohtani LAA
|106
|398
|121
|81
|.304
|Yoshida Bos
|93
|362
|110
|54
|.304
|Tucker Hou
|106
|386
|116
|59
|.301
|Merrifield Tor
|99
|367
|110
|49
|.300
|J.Ramírez Cle
|104
|410
|119
|67
|.290
|Turner Bos
|102
|391
|112
|66
|.286
|N.Lowe Tex
|106
|411
|117
|69
|.285
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 39; Robert Jr., Chicago, 29; A.García, Texas, 26; Burger, Miami, 25; Devers, Boston, 25; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 21; Judge, New York, 20; Siri, Tampa Bay, 20; Jung, Texas, 20; 2 tied at 19.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 85; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 81; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 79; Devers, Boston, 76; Tucker, Houston, 74; Turner, Boston, 71; Heim, Texas, 70; Bregman, Houston, 69; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 66; Semien, Texas, 66.
Pitching
Eflin, Tampa Bay, 12-6; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Gibson, Baltimore, 10-6; Bassitt, Toronto, 10-6; Cole, New York, 9-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 9-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-5; 2 tied at 9-7.
