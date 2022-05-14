THROUGH MAY 13

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Hosmer SD311144315.377
M.Machado SD331244627.371
Bell Was331174022.342
Hayes Pit301053413.324
McNeil NYM321103515.318
Iglesias Col27953012.316
Freeman LAD301133520.310
Cron Col321233816.309
Bohm Phi30942916.309
Gamel Pit321013115.307

Home Runs

Cron, Colorado, 9; Renfroe, Milwaukee, 8; Soto, Washington, 8; Adames, Milwaukee, 8; Alonso, New York, 8; 7 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 28; Tellez, Milwaukee, 27; Arenado, St. Louis, 26; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 24; Cron, Colorado, 24; Hosmer, San Diego, 23; Adames, Milwaukee, 23; Drury, Cincinnati, 22; Harper, Philadelphia, 22; M.Machado, San Diego, 22.

Pitching

Webb, San Francisco, 5-1; Musgrove, San Diego, 4-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 4-0; Scherzer, New York, 4-1; P.López, Miami, 4-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 4-1; Rodón, San Francisco, 4-1; Fried, Atlanta, 4-2; Bassitt, New York, 4-2; Megill, New York, 4-2.

