THROUGH JUNE 28

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min672418342.344
Devers Bos732959855.332
Bogaerts Bos722688846.328
Kirk Tor652036636.325
J.Martinez Bos652558143.318
Alvarez Hou672377549.316
France Sea702758732.316
Giménez Cle622036324.310
Vaughn ChW562156625.307
Benintendi KC732758428.305

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Buxton, Minnesota, 20; Rizzo, New York, 20; Stanton, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 18; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Judge, New York, 59; Alvarez, Houston, 56; Stanton, New York, 52; Story, Boston, 52; Tucker, Houston, 51; Rizzo, New York, 50; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 49; A.García, Texas, 49; 2 tied at 46.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-1; Manoah, Toronto, 9-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; Wacha, Boston, 6-1; 2 tied at 6-2.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you