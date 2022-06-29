THROUGH JUNE 28
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|67
|241
|83
|42
|.344
|Devers Bos
|73
|295
|98
|55
|.332
|Bogaerts Bos
|72
|268
|88
|46
|.328
|Kirk Tor
|65
|203
|66
|36
|.325
|J.Martinez Bos
|65
|255
|81
|43
|.318
|Alvarez Hou
|67
|237
|75
|49
|.316
|France Sea
|70
|275
|87
|32
|.316
|Giménez Cle
|62
|203
|63
|24
|.310
|Vaughn ChW
|56
|215
|66
|25
|.307
|Benintendi KC
|73
|275
|84
|28
|.305
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Buxton, Minnesota, 20; Rizzo, New York, 20; Stanton, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 18; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Judge, New York, 59; Alvarez, Houston, 56; Stanton, New York, 52; Story, Boston, 52; Tucker, Houston, 51; Rizzo, New York, 50; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 49; A.García, Texas, 49; 2 tied at 46.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-1; Manoah, Toronto, 9-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; Wacha, Boston, 6-1; 2 tied at 6-2.
