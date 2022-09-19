THROUGH SEPTEMBER 18
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|133
|505
|160
|81
|.317
|Bogaerts Bos
|137
|512
|162
|82
|.316
|Judge NYY
|142
|525
|166
|122
|.316
|J.Abreu ChW
|145
|557
|172
|82
|.309
|N.Lowe Tex
|141
|536
|165
|67
|.308
|Alvarez Hou
|122
|427
|130
|90
|.304
|Benintendi NYY
|126
|461
|140
|54
|.304
|Giménez Cle
|134
|446
|133
|59
|.298
|Y.Díaz TB
|132
|461
|136
|69
|.295
|Kirk Tor
|126
|424
|125
|56
|.295
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 59; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Rizzo, New York, 31; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Seager, Texas, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 29; 3 tied at 28.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 127; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 113; Tucker, Houston, 99; Alvarez, Houston, 93; A.García, Texas, 92; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 89; Bichette, Toronto, 89; Bregman, Houston, 86; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 85; Suárez, Seattle, 84.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 17-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 16-5; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; Quantrill, Cleveland, 13-5; Taillon, New York, 13-5; Urquidy, Houston, 13-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13-8; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 12-5; 2 tied at 12-6.
