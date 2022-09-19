THROUGH SEPTEMBER 18

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min13350516081.317
Bogaerts Bos13751216282.316
Judge NYY142525166122.316
J.Abreu ChW14555717282.309
N.Lowe Tex14153616567.308
Alvarez Hou12242713090.304
Benintendi NYY12646114054.304
Giménez Cle13444613359.298
Y.Díaz TB13246113669.295
Kirk Tor12642412556.295

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 59; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Rizzo, New York, 31; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Seager, Texas, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 29; 3 tied at 28.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 127; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 113; Tucker, Houston, 99; Alvarez, Houston, 93; A.García, Texas, 92; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 89; Bichette, Toronto, 89; Bregman, Houston, 86; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 85; Suárez, Seattle, 84.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 17-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 16-5; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; Quantrill, Cleveland, 13-5; Taillon, New York, 13-5; Urquidy, Houston, 13-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13-8; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 12-5; 2 tied at 12-6.

