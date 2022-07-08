THROUGH JULY 7

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Goldschmidt StL8130710561.342
Harper Phi642427749.318
McNeil NYM752598238.317
M.Machado SD732768750.315
Bell Was843039444.310
Cooper Mia732648127.307
T.Turner LAD8232810043.305
Swanson Atl843199552.298
Freeman LAD823239652.297
Lux LAD742377041.295

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 27; Alonso, New York, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 21; Riley, Atlanta, 21; Betts, Los Angeles, 20; Cron, Colorado, 20; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Drury, Cincinnati, 18; 6 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 69; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; Cron, Colorado, 65; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 59; Lindor, New York, 58; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 56; Tellez, Milwaukee, 55; Arenado, St. Louis, 55; Riley, Atlanta, 51; Freeman, Los Angeles, 50.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 9-1; Fried, Atlanta, 9-2; Alcantara, Miami, 9-3; Wright, Atlanta, 9-4; Carrasco, New York, 9-4; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; T.Walker, New York, 7-2; 3 tied at 7-3.

