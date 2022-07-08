THROUGH JULY 7
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|81
|307
|105
|61
|.342
|Harper Phi
|64
|242
|77
|49
|.318
|McNeil NYM
|75
|259
|82
|38
|.317
|M.Machado SD
|73
|276
|87
|50
|.315
|Bell Was
|84
|303
|94
|44
|.310
|Cooper Mia
|73
|264
|81
|27
|.307
|T.Turner LAD
|82
|328
|100
|43
|.305
|Swanson Atl
|84
|319
|95
|52
|.298
|Freeman LAD
|82
|323
|96
|52
|.297
|Lux LAD
|74
|237
|70
|41
|.295
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 27; Alonso, New York, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 21; Riley, Atlanta, 21; Betts, Los Angeles, 20; Cron, Colorado, 20; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Drury, Cincinnati, 18; 6 tied at 17.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 69; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; Cron, Colorado, 65; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 59; Lindor, New York, 58; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 56; Tellez, Milwaukee, 55; Arenado, St. Louis, 55; Riley, Atlanta, 51; Freeman, Los Angeles, 50.
Pitching
Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 9-1; Fried, Atlanta, 9-2; Alcantara, Miami, 9-3; Wright, Atlanta, 9-4; Carrasco, New York, 9-4; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; T.Walker, New York, 7-2; 3 tied at 7-3.
