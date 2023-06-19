THROUGH JUNE 18
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Hays Bal
|65
|241
|77
|38
|.320
|Bichette Tor
|74
|315
|100
|38
|.317
|Merrifield Tor
|66
|239
|73
|30
|.305
|Verdugo Bos
|69
|274
|83
|49
|.303
|Yoshida Bos
|63
|245
|74
|36
|.302
|Y.Díaz TB
|61
|232
|70
|45
|.302
|Taveras Tex
|58
|206
|62
|35
|.301
|Ohtani LAA
|72
|277
|83
|49
|.300
|Greene Det
|52
|203
|60
|29
|.296
|Franco TB
|70
|279
|81
|41
|.290
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Judge, New York, 19; Robert Jr., Chicago, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; Burger, Chicago, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 15; A.García, Texas, 15; Jung, Texas, 15; 2 tied at 14.
Runs Batted In
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 58; A.García, Texas, 57; Devers, Boston, 57; Alvarez, Houston, 55; Semien, Texas, 54; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 53; Heim, Texas, 51; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 48; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 47; Bichette, Toronto, 46.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 9-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 8-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-4; Cole, New York, 7-1; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-4; Berríos, Toronto, 7-5; Bassitt, Toronto, 7-5.
