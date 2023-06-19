THROUGH JUNE 18

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Hays Bal652417738.320
Bichette Tor7431510038.317
Merrifield Tor662397330.305
Verdugo Bos692748349.303
Yoshida Bos632457436.302
Y.Díaz TB612327045.302
Taveras Tex582066235.301
Ohtani LAA722778349.300
Greene Det522036029.296
Franco TB702798141.290

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Judge, New York, 19; Robert Jr., Chicago, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; Burger, Chicago, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 15; A.García, Texas, 15; Jung, Texas, 15; 2 tied at 14.

Runs Batted In

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 58; A.García, Texas, 57; Devers, Boston, 57; Alvarez, Houston, 55; Semien, Texas, 54; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 53; Heim, Texas, 51; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 48; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 47; Bichette, Toronto, 46.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 9-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 8-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-4; Cole, New York, 7-1; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-4; Berríos, Toronto, 7-5; Bassitt, Toronto, 7-5.

