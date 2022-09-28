THROUGH SEPTEMBER 27

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Judge NYY151552173130.313
Arraez Min14053316784.313
Bogaerts Bos14554116783.309
J.Abreu ChW15258417884.305
Benintendi NYY12646114054.304
N.Lowe Tex14856317169.304
Alvarez Hou12944813692.304
Giménez Cle14046814264.303
Kwan Cle14153916386.302
Altuve Hou136511152100.297

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 61; Trout, Los Angeles, 37; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Santander, Baltimore, 33; Rizzo, New York, 32; Seager, Texas, 32; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 30; Tucker, Houston, 29.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 130; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 119; Tucker, Houston, 104; Alvarez, Houston, 96; A.García, Texas, 96; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 93; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 93; Bichette, Toronto, 92; Bregman, Houston, 91; 2 tied at 88.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 17-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 16-5; Manoah, Toronto, 15-7; Quantrill, Cleveland, 14-5; Taillon, New York, 14-5; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 14-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 14-8; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; Cole, New York, 13-7.

