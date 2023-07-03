THROUGH JULY 2
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Y.Díaz TB
|72
|274
|87
|55
|.318
|Bichette Tor
|84
|357
|113
|43
|.317
|Hays Bal
|76
|279
|87
|42
|.312
|Taveras Tex
|71
|255
|78
|43
|.306
|Ohtani LAA
|84
|324
|99
|61
|.306
|Yoshida Bos
|73
|279
|85
|41
|.305
|J.Naylor Cle
|75
|278
|83
|31
|.299
|Verdugo Bos
|77
|308
|91
|53
|.295
|Tucker Hou
|83
|302
|89
|45
|.295
|J.Ramírez Cle
|80
|314
|91
|51
|.290
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 31; Robert Jr., Chicago, 24; A.García, Texas, 21; Devers, Boston, 20; Judge, New York, 19; Burger, Chicago, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Jung, Texas, 17; 2 tied at 16.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 69; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 68; Devers, Boston, 66; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 60; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 58; Heim, Texas, 56; Semien, Texas, 56; Alvarez, Houston, 55; Tucker, Houston, 55; Bregman, Houston, 54.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 10-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Cole, New York, 8-2; Kremer, Baltimore, 8-4; Ryan, Minnesota, 8-5; Bassitt, Toronto, 8-5; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-5; Berríos, Toronto, 8-6; 2 tied at 7-1.
