THROUGH JULY 8
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|76
|281
|99
|49
|.352
|Devers Bos
|80
|324
|106
|59
|.327
|Benintendi KC
|81
|305
|97
|34
|.318
|France Sea
|72
|283
|88
|32
|.311
|J.Martinez Bos
|73
|287
|90
|47
|.314
|Kirk Tor
|75
|239
|74
|40
|.310
|Alvarez Hou
|74
|264
|82
|57
|.311
|Bogaerts Bos
|80
|297
|91
|48
|.306
|Cabrera Det
|71
|257
|78
|18
|.304
|Vaughn ChW
|63
|243
|72
|29
|.296
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 30; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Stanton, New York, 21; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; 2 tied at 17.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 64; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Alvarez, Houston, 60; Tucker, Houston, 58; Story, Boston, 55; Stanton, New York, 54; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 54; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 54; Rizzo, New York, 52; 3 tied at 51.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 11-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Manoah, Toronto, 9-3; Cole, New York, 8-2; Cimber, Toronto, 8-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; Urquidy, Houston, 8-3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8-4.
