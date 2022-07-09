THROUGH JULY 8

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min762819949.352
Devers Bos8032410659.327
Benintendi KC813059734.318
France Sea722838832.311
J.Martinez Bos732879047.314
Kirk Tor752397440.310
Alvarez Hou742648257.311
Bogaerts Bos802979148.306
Cabrera Det712577818.304
Vaughn ChW632437229.296

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 30; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Stanton, New York, 21; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; 2 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 64; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Alvarez, Houston, 60; Tucker, Houston, 58; Story, Boston, 55; Stanton, New York, 54; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 54; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 54; Rizzo, New York, 52; 3 tied at 51.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 11-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Manoah, Toronto, 9-3; Cole, New York, 8-2; Cimber, Toronto, 8-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; Urquidy, Houston, 8-3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8-4.

