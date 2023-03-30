THROUGH MARCH 29
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Rutschman Bal
|1
|5
|5
|1
|1.000
|Meadows Det
|1
|4
|3
|0
|.750
|Mateo Bal
|1
|3
|2
|2
|.667
|Franco TB
|1
|4
|2
|1
|.500
|Frazier Bal
|1
|4
|2
|3
|.500
|Urías Bal
|1
|4
|2
|1
|.500
|Larnach Min
|1
|4
|2
|1
|.500
|Vázquez Min
|1
|4
|2
|0
|.500
|Turner Bos
|1
|4
|2
|2
|.500
|Yoshida Bos
|1
|4
|2
|1
|.500
Home Runs
Siri, Tampa Bay, 1; Torres, New York, 1; Franco, Tampa Bay, 1; Judge, New York, 1; Urías, Baltimore, 1; Rutschman, Baltimore, 1.
Runs Batted In
Rutschman, Baltimore, 4; Casas, Boston, 2; Torres, New York, 2; Arroyo, Boston, 2; Judge, New York, 2; Urías, Baltimore, 2; 14 tied at 1.
Pitching
Cole, New York, 1-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1-0; P.López, Minnesota, 1-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 1-0.
