THROUGH MARCH 29

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Rutschman Bal15511.000
Meadows Det1430.750
Mateo Bal1322.667
Franco TB1421.500
Frazier Bal1423.500
Urías Bal1421.500
Larnach Min1421.500
Vázquez Min1420.500
Turner Bos1422.500
Yoshida Bos1421.500

Home Runs

Siri, Tampa Bay, 1; Torres, New York, 1; Franco, Tampa Bay, 1; Judge, New York, 1; Urías, Baltimore, 1; Rutschman, Baltimore, 1.

Runs Batted In

Rutschman, Baltimore, 4; Casas, Boston, 2; Torres, New York, 2; Arroyo, Boston, 2; Judge, New York, 2; Urías, Baltimore, 2; 14 tied at 1.

Pitching

Cole, New York, 1-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1-0; P.López, Minnesota, 1-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 1-0.

