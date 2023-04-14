THROUGH APRIL 13

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
M.Chapman Tor13502310.460
Guerrero Jr. Tor14562212.393
Bichette Tor14642511.391
Rutschman Bal1453209.377
Seager Tex1139147.359
France Sea13562013.357
Kelenic Sea1137135.351
Solano Min1241144.341
Urshela LAA1144158.341
Hays Bal14511713.333

Home Runs

Devers, Boston, 6; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 6; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 5; Judge, New York, 5; Robert Jr., Chicago, 5; 10 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Mountcastle, Baltimore, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 16; M.Chapman, Toronto, 15; Duvall, Boston, 14; Tucker, Houston, 13; A.García, Texas, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; N.Lowe, Texas, 13; 3 tied at 12.

Pitching

Cole, New York, 3-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 3-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 3-0; 10 tied at 2-0.

