THROUGH APRIL 13
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Chapman Tor
|13
|50
|23
|10
|.460
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|14
|56
|22
|12
|.393
|Bichette Tor
|14
|64
|25
|11
|.391
|Rutschman Bal
|14
|53
|20
|9
|.377
|Seager Tex
|11
|39
|14
|7
|.359
|France Sea
|13
|56
|20
|13
|.357
|Kelenic Sea
|11
|37
|13
|5
|.351
|Solano Min
|12
|41
|14
|4
|.341
|Urshela LAA
|11
|44
|15
|8
|.341
|Hays Bal
|14
|51
|17
|13
|.333
Home Runs
Devers, Boston, 6; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 6; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 5; Judge, New York, 5; Robert Jr., Chicago, 5; 10 tied at 4.
Runs Batted In
Mountcastle, Baltimore, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 16; M.Chapman, Toronto, 15; Duvall, Boston, 14; Tucker, Houston, 13; A.García, Texas, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; N.Lowe, Texas, 13; 3 tied at 12.
Pitching
Cole, New York, 3-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 3-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 3-0; 10 tied at 2-0.
