THROUGH JUNE 23
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Hays Bal
|69
|255
|81
|40
|.318
|Bichette Tor
|77
|328
|104
|40
|.317
|Y.Díaz TB
|65
|249
|76
|50
|.305
|Verdugo Bos
|71
|284
|86
|51
|.303
|Yoshida Bos
|68
|265
|80
|40
|.302
|Ohtani LAA
|75
|289
|86
|50
|.298
|J.Ramírez Cle
|72
|286
|85
|45
|.297
|Merrifield Tor
|70
|256
|76
|30
|.297
|Arozarena TB
|76
|270
|80
|48
|.296
|Taveras Tex
|62
|222
|65
|37
|.293
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 25; Judge, New York, 19; Robert Jr., Chicago, 19; Devers, Boston, 18; Burger, Chicago, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 17; A.García, Texas, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Perez, Kansas City, 15; Jung, Texas, 15.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 60; Devers, Boston, 60; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 59; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 56; Alvarez, Houston, 55; Heim, Texas, 54; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 54; Semien, Texas, 54; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 50; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 48.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 9-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Cole, New York, 8-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 8-3; Ryan, Minnesota, 8-4; Berríos, Toronto, 8-5; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-5; Javier, Houston, 7-1; 2 tied at 7-3.
