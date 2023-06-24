THROUGH JUNE 23

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Hays Bal692558140.318
Bichette Tor7732810440.317
Y.Díaz TB652497650.305
Verdugo Bos712848651.303
Yoshida Bos682658040.302
Ohtani LAA752898650.298
J.Ramírez Cle722868545.297
Merrifield Tor702567630.297
Arozarena TB762708048.296
Taveras Tex622226537.293

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 25; Judge, New York, 19; Robert Jr., Chicago, 19; Devers, Boston, 18; Burger, Chicago, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 17; A.García, Texas, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Perez, Kansas City, 15; Jung, Texas, 15.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 60; Devers, Boston, 60; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 59; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 56; Alvarez, Houston, 55; Heim, Texas, 54; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 54; Semien, Texas, 54; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 50; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 48.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 9-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Cole, New York, 8-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 8-3; Ryan, Minnesota, 8-4; Berríos, Toronto, 8-5; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-5; Javier, Houston, 7-1; 2 tied at 7-3.

