THROUGH SEPTEMBER 4
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Seager Tex
|94
|380
|131
|73
|.345
|Y.Díaz TB
|116
|454
|146
|81
|.322
|Bichette Tor
|114
|484
|152
|54
|.314
|Ohtani LAA
|135
|497
|151
|102
|.304
|Yoshida Bos
|121
|467
|139
|67
|.298
|Tucker Hou
|135
|495
|143
|80
|.289
|Merrifield Tor
|129
|493
|142
|63
|.288
|Ju.Rodríguez Sea
|130
|553
|157
|84
|.284
|Turner Bos
|125
|476
|135
|82
|.284
|Hays Bal
|121
|443
|125
|64
|.282
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; A.García, Texas, 34; Judge, New York, 31; Devers, Boston, 29; Seager, Texas, 28; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 28; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 27; Santander, Baltimore, 26; Tucker, Houston, 26.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 100; Tucker, Houston, 99; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Bregman, Houston, 92; Devers, Boston, 91; Turner, Boston, 89; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 89; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 85; 3 tied at 84.
Pitching
Bassitt, Toronto, 13-7; Gibson, Baltimore, 13-8; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 13-8; Cole, New York, 12-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-5; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; L.Castillo, Seattle, 11-7; Bello, Boston, 11-8.
