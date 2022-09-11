THROUGH SEPTEMBER 10
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bogaerts Bos
|132
|493
|157
|80
|.318
|Arraez Min
|124
|478
|151
|76
|.316
|J.Abreu ChW
|138
|530
|164
|76
|.309
|Judge NYY
|136
|501
|154
|112
|.307
|N.Lowe Tex
|133
|506
|154
|64
|.304
|Benintendi NYY
|126
|461
|140
|54
|.304
|Giménez Cle
|124
|414
|124
|52
|.300
|Kirk Tor
|122
|410
|122
|55
|.298
|Y.Díaz TB
|124
|434
|127
|65
|.293
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|121
|453
|132
|52
|.291
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 55; Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 33; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Rizzo, New York, 30; Seager, Texas, 29; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Suárez, Seattle, 28; Santander, Baltimore, 27; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 120; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 109; Tucker, Houston, 88; A.García, Texas, 87; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 86; Bichette, Toronto, 84; Alvarez, Houston, 82; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 82; Suárez, Seattle, 80; Santander, Baltimore, 79.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 14-5; Cease, Chicago, 14-6; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Taillon, New York, 13-4; Urquidy, Houston, 13-6; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-5; Quantrill, Cleveland, 12-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12-8; 2 tied at 12-9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.