THROUGH SEPTEMBER 10

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Bogaerts Bos13249315780.318
Arraez Min12447815176.316
J.Abreu ChW13853016476.309
Judge NYY136501154112.307
N.Lowe Tex13350615464.304
Benintendi NYY12646114054.304
Giménez Cle12441412452.300
Kirk Tor12241012255.298
Y.Díaz TB12443412765.293
Gurriel Jr. Tor12145313252.291

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 55; Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 33; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Rizzo, New York, 30; Seager, Texas, 29; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Suárez, Seattle, 28; Santander, Baltimore, 27; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 120; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 109; Tucker, Houston, 88; A.García, Texas, 87; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 86; Bichette, Toronto, 84; Alvarez, Houston, 82; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 82; Suárez, Seattle, 80; Santander, Baltimore, 79.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 14-5; Cease, Chicago, 14-6; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Taillon, New York, 13-4; Urquidy, Houston, 13-6; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-5; Quantrill, Cleveland, 12-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12-8; 2 tied at 12-9.

