THROUGH AUGUST 30
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Y.Díaz TB
|113
|441
|144
|79
|.327
|Bichette Tor
|114
|484
|152
|54
|.314
|Ohtani LAA
|132
|489
|150
|101
|.307
|Yoshida Bos
|117
|454
|134
|65
|.295
|Tucker Hou
|131
|480
|140
|79
|.292
|Turner Bos
|121
|463
|133
|78
|.287
|Merrifield Tor
|125
|475
|136
|61
|.286
|Ju.Rodríguez Sea
|126
|535
|153
|82
|.286
|N.Lowe Tex
|132
|517
|146
|79
|.282
|Hays Bal
|117
|430
|121
|62
|.281
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; A.García, Texas, 32; Judge, New York, 29; Devers, Boston, 29; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 27; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 27; Santander, Baltimore, 26; Tucker, Houston, 26; 3 tied at 25.
Runs Batted In
Tucker, Houston, 97; A.García, Texas, 97; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Bregman, Houston, 90; Devers, Boston, 89; Turner, Boston, 87; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 87; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 84; Suárez, Seattle, 83; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 82.
Pitching
Bassitt, Toronto, 13-7; Gibson, Baltimore, 13-8; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 13-8; Cole, New York, 12-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-5; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; L.Castillo, Seattle, 11-7; Bibee, Cleveland, 10-3.
