THROUGH AUGUST 30

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Y.Díaz TB11344114479.327
Bichette Tor11448415254.314
Ohtani LAA132489150101.307
Yoshida Bos11745413465.295
Tucker Hou13148014079.292
Turner Bos12146313378.287
Merrifield Tor12547513661.286
Ju.Rodríguez Sea12653515382.286
N.Lowe Tex13251714679.282
Hays Bal11743012162.281

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; A.García, Texas, 32; Judge, New York, 29; Devers, Boston, 29; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 27; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 27; Santander, Baltimore, 26; Tucker, Houston, 26; 3 tied at 25.

Runs Batted In

Tucker, Houston, 97; A.García, Texas, 97; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Bregman, Houston, 90; Devers, Boston, 89; Turner, Boston, 87; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 87; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 84; Suárez, Seattle, 83; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 82.

Pitching

Bassitt, Toronto, 13-7; Gibson, Baltimore, 13-8; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 13-8; Cole, New York, 12-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-5; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; L.Castillo, Seattle, 11-7; Bibee, Cleveland, 10-3.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you