THROUGH APRIL 3
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Chapman Tor
|5
|19
|11
|4
|.579
|Duvall Bos
|5
|21
|10
|7
|.476
|Moncada ChW
|5
|21
|9
|3
|.429
|Larnach Min
|5
|19
|8
|4
|.421
|Ward LAA
|4
|19
|8
|4
|.421
|Trout LAA
|4
|12
|5
|4
|.417
|Kiermaier Tor
|4
|17
|7
|2
|.412
|Hays Bal
|5
|17
|7
|4
|.412
|Franco TB
|5
|20
|8
|3
|.400
|Verdugo Bos
|5
|23
|9
|5
|.391
Home Runs
Raley, Tampa Bay, 3; Gallo, Minnesota, 3; 19 tied at 2.
Runs Batted In
Alvarez, Houston, 9; Duvall, Boston, 9; Mullins, Baltimore, 8; Gallo, Minnesota, 7; Kwan, Cleveland, 7; 9 tied at 6.
Pitching
Gibson, Baltimore, 2-0; 23 tied at 1-0.
