THROUGH APRIL 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
M.Chapman Tor519114.579
Duvall Bos521107.476
Moncada ChW52193.429
Larnach Min51984.421
Ward LAA41984.421
Trout LAA41254.417
Kiermaier Tor41772.412
Hays Bal51774.412
Franco TB52083.400
Verdugo Bos52395.391

Home Runs

Raley, Tampa Bay, 3; Gallo, Minnesota, 3; 19 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Alvarez, Houston, 9; Duvall, Boston, 9; Mullins, Baltimore, 8; Gallo, Minnesota, 7; Kwan, Cleveland, 7; 9 tied at 6.

Pitching

Gibson, Baltimore, 2-0; 23 tied at 1-0.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you