THROUGH APRIL 16

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
M.Chapman Tor16612512.410
Bichette Tor17752811.373
Mateo Bal14431613.372
Guerrero Jr. Tor17662412.364
Kelenic Sea1447178.362
Seager Tex1139147.359
Hays Bal16602115.350
Rutschman Bal16612110.344
Solano Min1447164.340
Dubón Hou13531810.340

Home Runs

Devers, Boston, 7; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 6; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 5; Judge, New York, 5; Robert Jr., Chicago, 5; 17 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Alvarez, Houston, 20; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 20; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 17; M.Chapman, Toronto, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Mullins, Baltimore, 15; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 15; Duvall, Boston, 14; A.García, Texas, 14; 6 tied at 13.

Pitching

Cole, New York, 4-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 3-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-0; 14 tied at 2-0.

