THROUGH APRIL 16
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Chapman Tor
|16
|61
|25
|12
|.410
|Bichette Tor
|17
|75
|28
|11
|.373
|Mateo Bal
|14
|43
|16
|13
|.372
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|17
|66
|24
|12
|.364
|Kelenic Sea
|14
|47
|17
|8
|.362
|Seager Tex
|11
|39
|14
|7
|.359
|Hays Bal
|16
|60
|21
|15
|.350
|Rutschman Bal
|16
|61
|21
|10
|.344
|Solano Min
|14
|47
|16
|4
|.340
|Dubón Hou
|13
|53
|18
|10
|.340
Home Runs
Devers, Boston, 7; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 6; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 5; Judge, New York, 5; Robert Jr., Chicago, 5; 17 tied at 4.
Runs Batted In
Alvarez, Houston, 20; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 20; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 17; M.Chapman, Toronto, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Mullins, Baltimore, 15; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 15; Duvall, Boston, 14; A.García, Texas, 14; 6 tied at 13.
Pitching
Cole, New York, 4-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 3-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-0; 14 tied at 2-0.
