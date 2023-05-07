THROUGH MAY 6
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Chapman Tor
|33
|122
|43
|18
|.352
|Rooker Oak
|27
|88
|29
|16
|.330
|Y.Díaz TB
|31
|110
|36
|28
|.327
|Bichette Tor
|34
|144
|47
|23
|.326
|Arozarena TB
|32
|123
|40
|24
|.325
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|33
|132
|42
|23
|.318
|Verdugo Bos
|34
|133
|42
|27
|.316
|Yoshida Bos
|28
|108
|34
|22
|.315
|Heim Tex
|27
|95
|29
|20
|.305
|Mateo Bal
|28
|92
|28
|24
|.304
Home Runs
Devers, Boston, 11; Rooker, Oakland, 10; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 9; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 9; Buxton, Minnesota, 8; Jung, Texas, 8; A.García, Texas, 8; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 8; 13 tied at 7.
Runs Batted In
Devers, Boston, 34; A.García, Texas, 33; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 30; Mullins, Baltimore, 28; Semien, Texas, 27; Rooker, Oakland, 26; Heim, Texas, 26; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 26; 2 tied at 24.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 6-0; Cole, New York, 5-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-0; S.Gray, Minnesota, 4-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 4-0; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 4-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 4-1; 2 tied at 4-2.
