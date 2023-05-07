THROUGH MAY 6

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
M.Chapman Tor331224318.352
Rooker Oak27882916.330
Y.Díaz TB311103628.327
Bichette Tor341444723.326
Arozarena TB321234024.325
Guerrero Jr. Tor331324223.318
Verdugo Bos341334227.316
Yoshida Bos281083422.315
Heim Tex27952920.305
Mateo Bal28922824.304

Home Runs

Devers, Boston, 11; Rooker, Oakland, 10; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 9; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 9; Buxton, Minnesota, 8; Jung, Texas, 8; A.García, Texas, 8; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 8; 13 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 34; A.García, Texas, 33; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 30; Mullins, Baltimore, 28; Semien, Texas, 27; Rooker, Oakland, 26; Heim, Texas, 26; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 26; 2 tied at 24.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 6-0; Cole, New York, 5-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-0; S.Gray, Minnesota, 4-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 4-0; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 4-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 4-1; 2 tied at 4-2.

