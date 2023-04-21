THROUGH APRIL 20
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|18
|64
|28
|7
|.438
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|20
|84
|31
|19
|.369
|Nimmo NYM
|19
|68
|25
|12
|.368
|Hoerner ChC
|19
|85
|31
|17
|.365
|Marsh Phi
|19
|62
|22
|12
|.355
|Bogaerts SD
|21
|80
|28
|14
|.350
|Stott Phi
|21
|93
|32
|6
|.344
|Swanson ChC
|18
|69
|23
|16
|.333
|J.Rojas Ari
|16
|63
|21
|11
|.333
|J.Davis SF
|17
|58
|19
|7
|.328
Home Runs
Wisdom, Chicago, 9; Alonso, New York, 9; Muncy, Los Angeles, 8; Tellez, Milwaukee, 6; Olson, Atlanta, 6; 9 tied at 5.
Runs Batted In
Olson, Atlanta, 20; Alonso, New York, 19; Gorman, St. Louis, 18; Wisdom, Chicago, 18; Lindor, New York, 17; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 17; Muncy, Los Angeles, 16; Bohm, Philadelphia, 16; Albies, Atlanta, 16; 3 tied at 15.
Pitching
Steele, Chicago, 3-0; Senga, New York, 3-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3-1; Lauer, Milwaukee, 3-1; Megill, New York, 3-1; K.Nelson, Arizona, 3-1; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 3-2; 6 tied at 2-0.
