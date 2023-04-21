THROUGH APRIL 20

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia1864287.438
Acuña Jr. Atl20843119.369
Nimmo NYM19682512.368
Hoerner ChC19853117.365
Marsh Phi19622212.355
Bogaerts SD21802814.350
Stott Phi2193326.344
Swanson ChC18692316.333
J.Rojas Ari16632111.333
J.Davis SF1758197.328

Home Runs

Wisdom, Chicago, 9; Alonso, New York, 9; Muncy, Los Angeles, 8; Tellez, Milwaukee, 6; Olson, Atlanta, 6; 9 tied at 5.

Runs Batted In

Olson, Atlanta, 20; Alonso, New York, 19; Gorman, St. Louis, 18; Wisdom, Chicago, 18; Lindor, New York, 17; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 17; Muncy, Los Angeles, 16; Bohm, Philadelphia, 16; Albies, Atlanta, 16; 3 tied at 15.

Pitching

Steele, Chicago, 3-0; Senga, New York, 3-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3-1; Lauer, Milwaukee, 3-1; Megill, New York, 3-1; K.Nelson, Arizona, 3-1; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 3-2; 6 tied at 2-0.

