THROUGH SEPTEMBER 13
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|139
|544
|190
|64
|.349
|Freeman LAD
|145
|575
|194
|121
|.337
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|146
|594
|199
|133
|.335
|Bellinger ChC
|116
|446
|141
|87
|.316
|Betts LAD
|137
|529
|165
|120
|.312
|Harper Phi
|112
|414
|122
|73
|.295
|Harris II Atl
|123
|443
|129
|69
|.291
|Stott Phi
|138
|536
|154
|74
|.287
|Hoerner ChC
|137
|572
|163
|91
|.285
|Willi.Contreras Mil
|124
|476
|134
|74
|.282
Home Runs
Olson, Atlanta, 51; Alonso, New York, 44; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 43; Betts, Los Angeles, 39; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 37; Muncy, Los Angeles, 35; Soler, Miami, 35; Riley, Atlanta, 35; Ozuna, Atlanta, 34; 2 tied at 30.
Runs Batted In
Olson, Atlanta, 128; Alonso, New York, 108; Betts, Los Angeles, 103; Muncy, Los Angeles, 98; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 97; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 94; Albies, Atlanta, 93; Freeman, Los Angeles, 93; C.Walker, Arizona, 91; 3 tied at 90.
Pitching
Strider, Atlanta, 17-5; Steele, Chicago, 16-3; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 15-5; Gallen, Arizona, 15-8; Snell, San Diego, 14-9; Morton, Atlanta, 14-11; Elder, Atlanta, 12-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-4; F.Peralta, Milwaukee, 12-8; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 12-9.
