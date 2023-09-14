THROUGH SEPTEMBER 13

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia13954419064.349
Freeman LAD145575194121.337
Acuña Jr. Atl146594199133.335
Bellinger ChC11644614187.316
Betts LAD137529165120.312
Harper Phi11241412273.295
Harris II Atl12344312969.291
Stott Phi13853615474.287
Hoerner ChC13757216391.285
Willi.Contreras Mil12447613474.282

Home Runs

Olson, Atlanta, 51; Alonso, New York, 44; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 43; Betts, Los Angeles, 39; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 37; Muncy, Los Angeles, 35; Soler, Miami, 35; Riley, Atlanta, 35; Ozuna, Atlanta, 34; 2 tied at 30.

Runs Batted In

Olson, Atlanta, 128; Alonso, New York, 108; Betts, Los Angeles, 103; Muncy, Los Angeles, 98; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 97; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 94; Albies, Atlanta, 93; Freeman, Los Angeles, 93; C.Walker, Arizona, 91; 3 tied at 90.

Pitching

Strider, Atlanta, 17-5; Steele, Chicago, 16-3; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 15-5; Gallen, Arizona, 15-8; Snell, San Diego, 14-9; Morton, Atlanta, 14-11; Elder, Atlanta, 12-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-4; F.Peralta, Milwaukee, 12-8; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 12-9.

