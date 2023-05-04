THROUGH MAY 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia27954112.432
Acuña Jr. Atl311214328.355
T.Estrada SF291143920.342
E.Díaz Col29923112.337
Marsh Phi30953118.326
B.Reynolds Pit301143718.325
Carroll Ari29993120.313
Friedl Cin311033210.311
Freeman LAD321263925.310
Bryant Col291103413.309

Home Runs

Muncy, Los Angeles, 12; Wisdom, Chicago, 11; Alonso, New York, 11; Tellez, Milwaukee, 9; Albies, Atlanta, 9; Murphy, Atlanta, 8; Olson, Atlanta, 8; 5 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 28; Muncy, Los Angeles, 27; Albies, Atlanta, 26; C.Walker, Arizona, 25; Olson, Atlanta, 25; Lindor, New York, 24; Murphy, Atlanta, 23; Gorman, St. Louis, 23; B.Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 23; Bohm, Philadelphia, 23.

Pitching

Kershaw, Los Angeles, 5-1; Steele, Chicago, 4-0; Strider, Atlanta, 4-0; Gallen, Arizona, 4-1; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 4-3; Velasquez, Pittsburgh, 4-3; Elder, Atlanta, 3-0; Puk, Miami, 3-0; 10 tied at 3-1.

