THROUGH MAY 3
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|27
|95
|41
|12
|.432
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|31
|121
|43
|28
|.355
|T.Estrada SF
|29
|114
|39
|20
|.342
|E.Díaz Col
|29
|92
|31
|12
|.337
|Marsh Phi
|30
|95
|31
|18
|.326
|B.Reynolds Pit
|30
|114
|37
|18
|.325
|Carroll Ari
|29
|99
|31
|20
|.313
|Friedl Cin
|31
|103
|32
|10
|.311
|Freeman LAD
|32
|126
|39
|25
|.310
|Bryant Col
|29
|110
|34
|13
|.309
Home Runs
Muncy, Los Angeles, 12; Wisdom, Chicago, 11; Alonso, New York, 11; Tellez, Milwaukee, 9; Albies, Atlanta, 9; Murphy, Atlanta, 8; Olson, Atlanta, 8; 5 tied at 7.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 28; Muncy, Los Angeles, 27; Albies, Atlanta, 26; C.Walker, Arizona, 25; Olson, Atlanta, 25; Lindor, New York, 24; Murphy, Atlanta, 23; Gorman, St. Louis, 23; B.Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 23; Bohm, Philadelphia, 23.
Pitching
Kershaw, Los Angeles, 5-1; Steele, Chicago, 4-0; Strider, Atlanta, 4-0; Gallen, Arizona, 4-1; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 4-3; Velasquez, Pittsburgh, 4-3; Elder, Atlanta, 3-0; Puk, Miami, 3-0; 10 tied at 3-1.
