THROUGH JUNE 17
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|63
|241
|83
|47
|.344
|M.Machado SD
|64
|248
|81
|47
|.327
|Harper Phi
|60
|230
|75
|48
|.326
|McNeil NYM
|63
|222
|72
|31
|.324
|Cooper Mia
|56
|201
|63
|22
|.313
|T.Turner LAD
|64
|252
|76
|33
|.302
|Iglesias Col
|53
|193
|58
|20
|.301
|Bell Was
|68
|245
|73
|37
|.298
|Canha NYM
|54
|188
|56
|32
|.298
|Cron Col
|65
|254
|74
|38
|.291
Home Runs
Alonso, New York, 19; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 18; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; C.Walker, Arizona, 16; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 16; Cron, Colorado, 16; Harper, Philadelphia, 15; Pederson, San Francisco, 14; Drury, Cincinnati, 14.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 63; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 56; Lindor, New York, 51; Cron, Colorado, 49; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 47; Bell, Washington, 44; M.Machado, San Diego, 44; Arenado, St. Louis, 42; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 41.
Pitching
Musgrove, San Diego, 8-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 8-0; Carrasco, New York, 8-2; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Wright, Atlanta, 7-4; Alcantara, Miami, 6-2; Webb, San Francisco, 6-2; Lauer, Milwaukee, 6-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 6-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.