THROUGH JUNE 17

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Goldschmidt StL632418347.344
M.Machado SD642488147.327
Harper Phi602307548.326
McNeil NYM632227231.324
Cooper Mia562016322.313
T.Turner LAD642527633.302
Iglesias Col531935820.301
Bell Was682457337.298
Canha NYM541885632.298
Cron Col652547438.291

Home Runs

Alonso, New York, 19; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 18; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; C.Walker, Arizona, 16; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 16; Cron, Colorado, 16; Harper, Philadelphia, 15; Pederson, San Francisco, 14; Drury, Cincinnati, 14.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 63; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 56; Lindor, New York, 51; Cron, Colorado, 49; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 47; Bell, Washington, 44; M.Machado, San Diego, 44; Arenado, St. Louis, 42; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 41.

Pitching

Musgrove, San Diego, 8-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 8-0; Carrasco, New York, 8-2; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Wright, Atlanta, 7-4; Alcantara, Miami, 6-2; Webb, San Francisco, 6-2; Lauer, Milwaukee, 6-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 6-2.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you