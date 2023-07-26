THROUGH JULY 25

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Yoshida Bos8834411053.320
Y.Díaz TB8632710460.318
Bichette Tor10243413749.316
Tucker Hou10036411157.305
J.Naylor Cle9134110340.302
Ohtani LAA9937411277.299
Merrifield Tor9434410346.299
Hays Bal913369947.295
J.Ramírez Cle9838711364.292
Turner Bos9737010665.286

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 36; Robert Jr., Chicago, 28; Devers, Boston, 24; A.García, Texas, 24; Burger, Chicago, 21; Siri, Tampa Bay, 20; Jung, Texas, 20; Judge, New York, 19; 3 tied at 18.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 80; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 77; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 76; Devers, Boston, 75; Heim, Texas, 70; Tucker, Houston, 69; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 65; Turner, Boston, 64; Bregman, Houston, 63; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 62.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 11-6; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Bassitt, Toronto, 10-5; Cole, New York, 9-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 9-6; Ryan, Minnesota, 9-7; Kirby, Seattle, 9-8; 3 tied at 8-3.

