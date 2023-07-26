THROUGH JULY 25
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Yoshida Bos
|88
|344
|110
|53
|.320
|Y.Díaz TB
|86
|327
|104
|60
|.318
|Bichette Tor
|102
|434
|137
|49
|.316
|Tucker Hou
|100
|364
|111
|57
|.305
|J.Naylor Cle
|91
|341
|103
|40
|.302
|Ohtani LAA
|99
|374
|112
|77
|.299
|Merrifield Tor
|94
|344
|103
|46
|.299
|Hays Bal
|91
|336
|99
|47
|.295
|J.Ramírez Cle
|98
|387
|113
|64
|.292
|Turner Bos
|97
|370
|106
|65
|.286
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 36; Robert Jr., Chicago, 28; Devers, Boston, 24; A.García, Texas, 24; Burger, Chicago, 21; Siri, Tampa Bay, 20; Jung, Texas, 20; Judge, New York, 19; 3 tied at 18.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 80; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 77; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 76; Devers, Boston, 75; Heim, Texas, 70; Tucker, Houston, 69; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 65; Turner, Boston, 64; Bregman, Houston, 63; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 62.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 11-6; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Bassitt, Toronto, 10-5; Cole, New York, 9-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 9-6; Ryan, Minnesota, 9-7; Kirby, Seattle, 9-8; 3 tied at 8-3.
