THROUGH JUNE 28
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|73
|277
|96
|56
|.347
|M.Machado SD
|66
|253
|83
|48
|.328
|McNeil NYM
|67
|232
|75
|33
|.323
|Bell Was
|77
|276
|88
|42
|.319
|Harper Phi
|64
|242
|77
|49
|.318
|Cooper Mia
|65
|235
|74
|23
|.315
|T.Turner LAD
|73
|293
|91
|41
|.311
|Freeman LAD
|73
|288
|88
|48
|.306
|Swanson Atl
|76
|285
|84
|48
|.295
|Iglesias Col
|61
|222
|66
|21
|.297
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 22; Alonso, New York, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 19; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Pederson, San Francisco, 17; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; 5 tied at 15.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 69; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; Lindor, New York, 56; Cron, Colorado, 55; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 54; Arenado, St. Louis, 49; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; Tellez, Milwaukee, 47; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 47; 3 tied at 46.
Pitching
Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 9-0; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-1; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-1; Wright, Atlanta, 8-4; Carrasco, New York, 8-4; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Webb, San Francisco, 7-2; Alcantara, Miami, 7-3; Darvish, San Diego, 7-3; K.Thompson, Chicago, 7-3.
