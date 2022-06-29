THROUGH JUNE 28

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Goldschmidt StL732779656.347
M.Machado SD662538348.328
McNeil NYM672327533.323
Bell Was772768842.319
Harper Phi642427749.318
Cooper Mia652357423.315
T.Turner LAD732939141.311
Freeman LAD732888848.306
Swanson Atl762858448.295
Iglesias Col612226621.297

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 22; Alonso, New York, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 19; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Pederson, San Francisco, 17; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; 5 tied at 15.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 69; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; Lindor, New York, 56; Cron, Colorado, 55; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 54; Arenado, St. Louis, 49; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; Tellez, Milwaukee, 47; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 47; 3 tied at 46.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 9-0; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-1; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-1; Wright, Atlanta, 8-4; Carrasco, New York, 8-4; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Webb, San Francisco, 7-2; Alcantara, Miami, 7-3; Darvish, San Diego, 7-3; K.Thompson, Chicago, 7-3.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

