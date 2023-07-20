THROUGH JULY 19

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Bichette Tor9540513047.321
Y.Díaz TB813099959.320
Yoshida Bos8432810451.317
J.Naylor Cle853169839.310
Ohtani LAA9536311171.306
Hays Bal843099447.304
Tucker Hou9434210249.298
Benintendi ChW903369848.292
Turner Bos9335610360.289
Merrifield Tor873199241.288

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 35; Robert Jr., Chicago, 28; A.García, Texas, 24; Devers, Boston, 23; Burger, Chicago, 21; Judge, New York, 19; Siri, Tampa Bay, 19; Jung, Texas, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; 5 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 80; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 76; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 75; Devers, Boston, 73; Heim, Texas, 66; Tucker, Houston, 62; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 61; Turner, Boston, 61; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 60; 2 tied at 59.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 10-5; Cole, New York, 9-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 9-5; Gibson, Baltimore, 9-6; Dunning, Texas, 8-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 8-5; Ryan, Minnesota, 8-6.

