THROUGH JULY 19
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bichette Tor
|95
|405
|130
|47
|.321
|Y.Díaz TB
|81
|309
|99
|59
|.320
|Yoshida Bos
|84
|328
|104
|51
|.317
|J.Naylor Cle
|85
|316
|98
|39
|.310
|Ohtani LAA
|95
|363
|111
|71
|.306
|Hays Bal
|84
|309
|94
|47
|.304
|Tucker Hou
|94
|342
|102
|49
|.298
|Benintendi ChW
|90
|336
|98
|48
|.292
|Turner Bos
|93
|356
|103
|60
|.289
|Merrifield Tor
|87
|319
|92
|41
|.288
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 35; Robert Jr., Chicago, 28; A.García, Texas, 24; Devers, Boston, 23; Burger, Chicago, 21; Judge, New York, 19; Siri, Tampa Bay, 19; Jung, Texas, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; 5 tied at 17.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 80; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 76; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 75; Devers, Boston, 73; Heim, Texas, 66; Tucker, Houston, 62; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 61; Turner, Boston, 61; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 60; 2 tied at 59.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 10-5; Cole, New York, 9-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 9-5; Gibson, Baltimore, 9-6; Dunning, Texas, 8-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 8-5; Ryan, Minnesota, 8-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.