THROUGH OCTOBER 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min14254217186.315
Judge NYY154559174131.311
Bogaerts Bos14855116883.305
J.Abreu ChW15559518184.304
Benintendi NYY12646114054.304
N.Lowe Tex15358317673.302
Kwan Cle14555516788.301
Alvarez Hou13245913893.301
Giménez Cle14448414565.300
Y.Díaz TB13647114071.297

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 61; Trout, Los Angeles, 39; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Santander, Baltimore, 33; Seager, Texas, 33; Rizzo, New York, 32; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 31; 3 tied at 29.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 130; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 122; Tucker, Houston, 104; A.García, Texas, 98; Alvarez, Houston, 96; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 96; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 94; Bichette, Toronto, 93; Bregman, Houston, 92; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 89.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 17-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 16-6; Manoah, Toronto, 16-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 15-8; Quantrill, Cleveland, 14-5; Taillon, New York, 14-5; Cease, Chicago, 14-8; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; Cole, New York, 13-7.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

