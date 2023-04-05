THROUGH APRIL 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Swanson ChC520106.500
B.Anderson Mil61897.500
Arraez Mia724112.458
Goldschmidt StL62093.450
Happ ChC51676.438
Gorman StL51673.438
Stott Phi623100.435
W.Smith LAD51985.421
Reynolds Pit624106.417
Bogaerts SD62295.409

Home Runs

Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 4; 10 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

B.Anderson, Milwaukee, 10; W.Smith, Los Angeles, 10; T.Thompson, Los Angeles, 8; Vosler, Cincinnati, 7; Winker, Milwaukee, 7; Bogaerts, San Diego, 7; Cron, Colorado, 7; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 7; Olson, Atlanta, 7; 3 tied at 6.

Pitching

J.Urías, Los Angeles, 2-0; 22 tied at 1-0.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

