THROUGH SEPTEMBER 21
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Judge NYY
|144
|533
|169
|125
|.317
|Bogaerts Bos
|139
|518
|164
|83
|.317
|Arraez Min
|136
|515
|161
|81
|.313
|J.Abreu ChW
|147
|565
|174
|83
|.308
|N.Lowe Tex
|144
|547
|168
|69
|.307
|Benintendi NYY
|126
|461
|140
|54
|.304
|Alvarez Hou
|125
|437
|131
|91
|.300
|Giménez Cle
|136
|455
|136
|62
|.299
|Kirk Tor
|128
|432
|129
|58
|.299
|Kwan Cle
|135
|513
|153
|80
|.298
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 60; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Seager, Texas, 32; Rizzo, New York, 31; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 30; Tucker, Houston, 29; 2 tied at 28.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 128; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 115; Tucker, Houston, 102; A.García, Texas, 95; Alvarez, Houston, 94; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 89; Bichette, Toronto, 89; Bregman, Houston, 88; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 88; 2 tied at 84.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 17-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 16-5; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; Quantrill, Cleveland, 13-5; Taillon, New York, 13-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; Urquidy, Houston, 13-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 13-8.
