THROUGH SEPTEMBER 21

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Judge NYY144533169125.317
Bogaerts Bos13951816483.317
Arraez Min13651516181.313
J.Abreu ChW14756517483.308
N.Lowe Tex14454716869.307
Benintendi NYY12646114054.304
Alvarez Hou12543713191.300
Giménez Cle13645513662.299
Kirk Tor12843212958.299
Kwan Cle13551315380.298

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 60; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Seager, Texas, 32; Rizzo, New York, 31; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 30; Tucker, Houston, 29; 2 tied at 28.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 128; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 115; Tucker, Houston, 102; A.García, Texas, 95; Alvarez, Houston, 94; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 89; Bichette, Toronto, 89; Bregman, Houston, 88; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 88; 2 tied at 84.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 17-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 16-5; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; Quantrill, Cleveland, 13-5; Taillon, New York, 13-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; Urquidy, Houston, 13-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 13-8.

