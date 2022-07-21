THROUGH JULY 20
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|84
|308
|104
|52
|.338
|Devers Bos
|86
|346
|112
|62
|.324
|Benintendi KC
|87
|322
|102
|37
|.317
|Bogaerts Bos
|89
|329
|104
|54
|.316
|Kirk Tor
|83
|267
|84
|45
|.315
|T.Anderson ChW
|65
|274
|85
|44
|.310
|France Sea
|79
|315
|97
|35
|.308
|Alvarez Hou
|76
|268
|82
|57
|.306
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|84
|304
|93
|37
|.306
|J.Abreu ChW
|90
|345
|105
|52
|.304
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 33; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Stanton, New York, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Rizzo, New York, 22; Devers, Boston, 22; Seager, Texas, 22; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 20; 2 tied at 19.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 75; Judge, New York, 70; Tucker, Houston, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; Alvarez, Houston, 60; Story, Boston, 58; Rizzo, New York, 57; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 57; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 56; Devers, Boston, 55.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 12-3; Taillon, New York, 10-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-3; Manoah, Toronto, 10-4; Cole, New York, 9-2; Cease, Chicago, 9-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-4; Cimber, Toronto, 8-3; 2 tied at 8-4.
