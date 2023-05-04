THROUGH MAY 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
M.Chapman Tor301104018.364
Bichette Tor311314320.328
Y.Díaz TB291043425.327
Arozarena TB301173823.325
Guerrero Jr. Tor311233922.317
Verdugo Bos321304126.315
Kelenic Sea28973014.309
Ohtani LAA301173620.308
Yoshida Bos26993018.303
Dubón Hou261093320.303

Home Runs

Devers, Boston, 10; Rooker, Oakland, 9; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 8; Jung, Texas, 8; A.García, Texas, 8; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 8; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 8; 9 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 31; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 27; Devers, Boston, 27; Mullins, Baltimore, 26; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 26; Jung, Texas, 24; Semien, Texas, 24; Heim, Texas, 23; Rooker, Oakland, 22.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 6-0; Cole, New York, 5-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4-0; S.Gray, Minnesota, 4-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 4-0; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 4-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 4-1; 2 tied at 3-0.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you