THROUGH MAY 3
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Chapman Tor
|30
|110
|40
|18
|.364
|Bichette Tor
|31
|131
|43
|20
|.328
|Y.Díaz TB
|29
|104
|34
|25
|.327
|Arozarena TB
|30
|117
|38
|23
|.325
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|31
|123
|39
|22
|.317
|Verdugo Bos
|32
|130
|41
|26
|.315
|Kelenic Sea
|28
|97
|30
|14
|.309
|Ohtani LAA
|30
|117
|36
|20
|.308
|Yoshida Bos
|26
|99
|30
|18
|.303
|Dubón Hou
|26
|109
|33
|20
|.303
Home Runs
Devers, Boston, 10; Rooker, Oakland, 9; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 8; Jung, Texas, 8; A.García, Texas, 8; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 8; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 8; 9 tied at 7.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 31; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 27; Devers, Boston, 27; Mullins, Baltimore, 26; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 26; Jung, Texas, 24; Semien, Texas, 24; Heim, Texas, 23; Rooker, Oakland, 22.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 6-0; Cole, New York, 5-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4-0; S.Gray, Minnesota, 4-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 4-0; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 4-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 4-1; 2 tied at 3-0.
