THROUGH JULY 3
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|72
|262
|90
|44
|.344
|Devers Bos
|78
|318
|104
|57
|.327
|Bogaerts Bos
|76
|283
|90
|47
|.318
|Kirk Tor
|70
|218
|69
|40
|.317
|France Sea
|70
|275
|87
|32
|.316
|Alvarez Hou
|69
|245
|76
|49
|.310
|Benintendi KC
|76
|286
|88
|29
|.308
|J.Martinez Bos
|69
|271
|83
|45
|.306
|Vaughn ChW
|59
|229
|69
|27
|.301
|Cabrera Det
|67
|243
|73
|16
|.300
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Rizzo, New York, 22; Buxton, Minnesota, 21; Stanton, New York, 20; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; Devers, Boston, 17; 3 tied at 16.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Judge, New York, 59; Alvarez, Houston, 56; Stanton, New York, 53; Tucker, Houston, 53; Story, Boston, 53; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 53; Rizzo, New York, 52; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 51; A.García, Texas, 51.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-1; Manoah, Toronto, 9-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 9-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; M.Pérez, Texas, 7-2; Cole, New York, 7-2; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2.
