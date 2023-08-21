THROUGH AUGUST 20

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia11946516652.357
Freeman LAD123487162102.333
Acuña Jr. Atl124497165113.332
Bellinger ChC9335111371.322
Betts LAD117457136101.298
Stott Phi11745713563.295
Harper Phi9134110057.293
L.Thomas Was12349214285.289
Yelich Mil12146713487.287
Bohm Phi11142412158.285

Home Runs

Olson, Atlanta, 43; Alonso, New York, 39; Betts, Los Angeles, 34; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 33; Soler, Miami, 32; Muncy, Los Angeles, 29; Riley, Atlanta, 29; C.Walker, Arizona, 28; Albies, Atlanta, 28; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 28.

Runs Batted In

Olson, Atlanta, 108; Alonso, New York, 95; Albies, Atlanta, 90; Betts, Los Angeles, 86; Arenado, St. Louis, 85; C.Walker, Arizona, 84; Freeman, Los Angeles, 83; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 80; 3 tied at 78.

Pitching

Steele, Chicago, 14-3; Strider, Atlanta, 14-4; Gallen, Arizona, 13-5; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 13-5; Morton, Atlanta, 12-10; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 11-4; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 11-6; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 11-8; Musgrove, San Diego, 10-3; M.Kelly, Arizona, 10-5.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you