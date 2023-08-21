THROUGH AUGUST 20
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|119
|465
|166
|52
|.357
|Freeman LAD
|123
|487
|162
|102
|.333
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|124
|497
|165
|113
|.332
|Bellinger ChC
|93
|351
|113
|71
|.322
|Betts LAD
|117
|457
|136
|101
|.298
|Stott Phi
|117
|457
|135
|63
|.295
|Harper Phi
|91
|341
|100
|57
|.293
|L.Thomas Was
|123
|492
|142
|85
|.289
|Yelich Mil
|121
|467
|134
|87
|.287
|Bohm Phi
|111
|424
|121
|58
|.285
Home Runs
Olson, Atlanta, 43; Alonso, New York, 39; Betts, Los Angeles, 34; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 33; Soler, Miami, 32; Muncy, Los Angeles, 29; Riley, Atlanta, 29; C.Walker, Arizona, 28; Albies, Atlanta, 28; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 28.
Runs Batted In
Olson, Atlanta, 108; Alonso, New York, 95; Albies, Atlanta, 90; Betts, Los Angeles, 86; Arenado, St. Louis, 85; C.Walker, Arizona, 84; Freeman, Los Angeles, 83; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 80; 3 tied at 78.
Pitching
Steele, Chicago, 14-3; Strider, Atlanta, 14-4; Gallen, Arizona, 13-5; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 13-5; Morton, Atlanta, 12-10; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 11-4; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 11-6; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 11-8; Musgrove, San Diego, 10-3; M.Kelly, Arizona, 10-5.
