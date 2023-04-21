THROUGH APRIL 20

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
M.Chapman Tor19712713.380
Mateo Bal16471713.362
Bichette Tor20863012.349
Guerrero Jr. Tor20782715.346
Dubón Hou16672314.343
Verdugo Bos21822817.341
Arozarena TB19752515.333
Hays Bal19712316.324
Rizzo NYY19682210.324
France Sea19762417.316

Home Runs

Devers, Boston, 7; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 6; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 6; Judge, New York, 6; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 6; Gallo, Minnesota, 5; Burger, Chicago, 5; Alvarez, Houston, 5; M.Chapman, Toronto, 5; Robert Jr., Chicago, 5.

Runs Batted In

Alvarez, Houston, 23; A.García, Texas, 20; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 20; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 18; Semien, Texas, 18; Devers, Boston, 18; M.Chapman, Toronto, 17; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 16; 4 tied at 15.

Pitching

Cole, New York, 4-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 4-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 3-0; Cortes, New York, 3-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 3-0; Houck, Boston, 3-0; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 3-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 3-1.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

