THROUGH APRIL 20
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Chapman Tor
|19
|71
|27
|13
|.380
|Mateo Bal
|16
|47
|17
|13
|.362
|Bichette Tor
|20
|86
|30
|12
|.349
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|20
|78
|27
|15
|.346
|Dubón Hou
|16
|67
|23
|14
|.343
|Verdugo Bos
|21
|82
|28
|17
|.341
|Arozarena TB
|19
|75
|25
|15
|.333
|Hays Bal
|19
|71
|23
|16
|.324
|Rizzo NYY
|19
|68
|22
|10
|.324
|France Sea
|19
|76
|24
|17
|.316
Home Runs
Devers, Boston, 7; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 6; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 6; Judge, New York, 6; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 6; Gallo, Minnesota, 5; Burger, Chicago, 5; Alvarez, Houston, 5; M.Chapman, Toronto, 5; Robert Jr., Chicago, 5.
Runs Batted In
Alvarez, Houston, 23; A.García, Texas, 20; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 20; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 18; Semien, Texas, 18; Devers, Boston, 18; M.Chapman, Toronto, 17; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 16; 4 tied at 15.
Pitching
Cole, New York, 4-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 4-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 3-0; Cortes, New York, 3-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 3-0; Houck, Boston, 3-0; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 3-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 3-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.